Trial for Williston man charged with possession of child porn continued to May 2023

Morgan Tanner
Morgan Tanner(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial has once again been delayed for a Williston man facing multiple child pornography charges.

Morgan Tanner has been charged with 58 counts of possession of child porn, along with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition. Tanner’s attorney, Bill Hartl, requested a continuance Tuesday to allow for more time for discovery.

His trial is now set for May 8, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

Latest News

46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”
State Historical Society
State Historical Society adds digitized newspapers to web site
Economic Impact
Agricultural report outlines economic impact