Trial for Williston man charged with possession of child porn continued to May 2023

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial has once again been delayed for a Williston man facing multiple child pornography charges.

Morgan Tanner has been charged with 58 counts of possession of child porn, along with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition. Tanner’s attorney, Bill Hartl, requested a continuance Tuesday to allow for more time for discovery.

His trial is now set for May 8, 2023.

