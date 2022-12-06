‘Stuff the Bus’ for Aid Inc.

‘Stuff the Bus’ for Aid Inc.(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Instead of stuffing stockings, there’s a much larger Christmas surprise that needs filling. Aid Inc. was chosen as this year’s recipient of donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ from Bis-Man Transit.

This food pantry in Mandan Aid Inc.’s basement might look full now, but that’s because the food was just purchased. Throughout the year, the shelves have been close to empty.

“It’s so heartwarming when people can donate to other nonprofits that are really struggling and really need something that’s just so heartwarming. It’s good for the people who do it, and it’s so great for the agencies that receive it,” said Patti Regan, executive director of Aid Inc.

Food items are needed as well as toys, household items, and any other essential items. ‘Stuff the Bus’ runs December 5th- December 15th. Donations can be dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit office, the Metropolitan Planning Organization office, or on any CAT bus.

