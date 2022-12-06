State Historical Society adds digitized newspapers to web site

State Historical Society
State Historical Society(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society of North Dakota says it has added more than 50,000 additional newspapers to its digital archives. The papers date as far back as 1883 and run through the 1930s.

The project was done in partnership with the North Dakota Genealogy Society. To date, more than 1.4 million pages of historical newspapers have been archived by the state, and are free and available for the public to view.

“Whether an individual is doing family history or working on a school paper, the newspapers are a great primary source and full of information not found elsewhere,” said State Archives Director Shane Molander.

You can view the archives online at ndarchives.advantage-preservation.com.

