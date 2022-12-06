Seven throw in for vacancy on North Dakota Supreme Court

North Dakota Supreme Court
North Dakota Supreme Court(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three judges and four attorneys representing all corners of the state have applied for the vacant spot on the North Dakota Supreme Court that will be created when current justice Gerald VandeWalle retires at the end of January.

The district judges that have applied include:

-Judge Doug Bahr, South Central Judicial District

-Judge Daniel El-Dweek, Northwest Judicial District

- Judge Stacy Louser, North Central Judicial District

The attorneys that have applied include:

-David Hagler, Bismarck

-Kiara Kraus-Parr, Grand Forks

-Angela Elsperger Lord, Fargo

-Jake Rodenbiker, Fargo

The Judicial Nominating Committee will screen the applicants and submit a list of nominees to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

The governor has the options of appointing a justice from the list, directing the committee to reconvene, or calling for a special election to fill the remaining term.

VandeWalle’s current term runs through 2024, though the replacement chosen will serve until the 2026 general election.

VandeWalle, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has served the court for 44 years.

Other current justices on the court include Chief Justice Jon Jensen, and Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa Fair McEvers, and Jerod Tufte.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

Latest News

‘Stuff the Bus’ for Aid Inc.
‘Stuff the Bus’ for Aid Inc.
Morgan Tanner
Trial for Williston man charged with possession of child porn continued to May 2023
46-year-old Emily Eckroth
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
Dr. Robert Smith
Former worker: Suspended Williston principal “not equipped for the job”