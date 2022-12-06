Rate of multiple job holders could rise

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 2019 the national rate of Americans working multiple jobs has decreased. However, those numbers could be changing due to inflation.

While Ashley Spotts might be working hard doing chores right now, usually she is working hard trying to balance her two jobs. One reason for multiple employment, the need for extra income during inflation.

“The second reason, I like to have two jobs instead of one because new scenery and you get to meet different people and just do something different,” said Ashley Spotts of Bismarck.

Over the past 10 years the rate of multiple job holders has decreased in the state. Going from 9 percent in 2011 to 5.7 in 2021.

“We are seeing a decrease; it will be interesting to see what 2022 brings at the end here when those stats do come out,” said Amy Arenz Bismarck Job Service ND workforce center manager.

Spotts works as a teller at Gate City Bank and in the dietary department for Sanford. While she enjoys the variety two jobs bring to her day, there are challenges.

“Trying to get the schedules to coordinate, because you have to kind of set one job as a priority and then have the other work around that schedule,” said Spotts

Amy Arenz even has a second job, and it’s not because of inflation. Now that her kids are no longer in high school winter sports, she had more free time.

“That extra filler for the wintertime,” said Arenz.

The national rate of Americans who hold multiple jobs was 4.6 percent in 2021.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 336,000 people held multiple jobs in November of 2022.

