Pull tabs to stay out of gas stations

Pull tabs
Pull tabs(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Electronic pull tabs will stay out of grocery stores and gas stations, for now.

That’s because the Administrative Rules Committee, part of the North Dakota State Legislature, voted to uphold a moratorium on the machines in those locations placed there by the Gaming Commission in May.

“This is the purpose, is just to put a hold on what we believe was the original intent from the Legislature, that these are in bars only, not gas stations or grocery stores until maybe the Legislative body decides otherwise,” said Deb McDaniel, director of charitable gaming.

There are about 4,400 machines statewide, and North Dakotans spent more than $1.7 billion on the machines in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Power lines, roadway impacted after prop plane incident
UPDATE: Small plane lands in open field leaving three injured; downed power lines across Enchanted Highway near Regent
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Just Kick It in Kirkwood Mall
New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It

Latest News

Farming in ND
Agricultural report outlines economic impact to the state
Adapted toys at UMary
The important of adapted toys: helping children with disabilities play
Gaming compact signed with Burgum and Fox
Gaming compact signed; tribes ‘hopeful,’ but wary of the future
Leadership training for officers in Minot
Leadership training for officers offered in Minot