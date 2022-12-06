Proposal for Ward County road temperature sensor tabled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ward County Commissioners elected to table talks on installing sensors on some highway roads, for now, over concerns about the cost.

County Engineer Dana Larsen proposed spreading out four or five solar-powered weather system sensors in Ward County.

The sensors would upload pictures of road conditions every 20 minutes, and more during storms.

“There is some definite cost in this and it’s something new, so we didn’t want to get too aggressive with this. The reason I was looking at four or five is because we didn’t want to feel like we’re excluding one portion of the county,” said Larsen.

Larsen said information sent from pavement sensors would be used to save drivers from unnecessary trips if roads are impassable.

He says four units around town for three years would cost $30,000. Maintenance, weather forecasting and cellular connectivity is included in the price.

Some commissioners expressed concern over the cost.

“I’ve seen even what’s been out there before and I think it’s pretty valuable, but we’re still talking quite a bit of money for that convenience,” said Jim Rostad.

The commissioners voted against the sensors but asked Larsen to explore alternatives.

