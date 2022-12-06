Marketplace for kids’ education day at the Capitol

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new generation of entrepreneurs and inventors met at the capital. The Marketplace for kids’ education day allowed the students to experience entrepreneurship and innovation.

Maggie Kooker, a student at Highland Acres Elementary School, is just one kid that got the chance to share her project.

“I think it’s kinda cool because people get to see, from my point of view, what I think would make the world a better place, and what I think would be helpful to our community,” said Kooker.

Each student made poster boards and models of their projects to display their creations. The education day brought in 4th and 5th-grade students from all over Bismarck.

