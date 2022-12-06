Leadership training for officers offered in Minot

Leadership training for officers in Minot
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Officers who may have goals of working up the ranks to a leadership position took part in a special training session Monday afternoon in Minot.

The theme of these teachings was about Building the Tribe. McLean County Deputy Jericho Swanson said he’s learned to adopt a family-oriented leadership style, while being empathetic and cognizant of officers’ personal lives.

“This could be a good learning step for anyone that’s looking to become a supervisor or is a supervisor to bring you back down to the fundamentals, something you could’ve forgotten along the way,” said Swanson.

Master Instructor Chris Ray from IAO Consulting said the training is aimed at increasing job morale and decreasing the number of absences.

“A lot of agencies in the state that I’m aware of having issues with retaining and recruiting people. That could be money issues, budget issues,” said Ray.

Rays said they’re working on building more secure relationships with officers and deputies, so they don’t feel like a number but rather part of a group.

