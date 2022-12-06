Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member

46-year-old Emily Eckroth
46-year-old Emily Eckroth(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck doctor and school board member signed a plea agreement for obstructing police during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors say 46-year-old Emily Eckroth was a passenger in her husband’s car when officers pulled them over for a suspected traffic violation on Sept. 3. Police report Eckroth was yelling obscenities, saying she was a doctor, and refusing commands. They say she urinated in the back of a patrol car.

She entered the guilty plea to misdemeanor obstruction of a government function Monday. Judge Douglas Bahr is considering the deal. If he approves the agreement, Eckroth will serve 360 days of unsupervised probation.

