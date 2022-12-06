Jimmies go after NAIA National VB Title

University of Jamestown
University of Jamestown(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Jamestown has made it a habit of playing in the semi-finals at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. This year, the Jimmies got over the hump.

They will play for the championship this evening after beating conference foe Midland last night in five sets. The Jimmies are very familiar with the surroundings and the head coach says that certainly helps.

Jon Hegerle, Jimmies Head VB Coach, “We call Sioux City out home away from home. We stay here when we come down here for our G-PAC tournament. We’re staying in the same hotel we stay at, we’re eating at the same places, so we feel really comfortable being here and we’re going to rely on that a little bit. We’re also going to rely on some of our veteran experience. When you have players like Kalli Hegerle and Anna Holen and Ellie Holen that have been here for a number of years and have played in this environment.”

Jamestown is ranked number two in the nation. It faces Corban University of Oregon in the championship match. Corban beat top ranked Eastern Oregon in the other semi-final.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 12/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 12/05/2022
Class-B Basketball Poll
Class-B basketball polls
ndsu stamford
6PM Sportscast 12/5/22
bhs basketball
BHS Boys Basketball begins new chapter with 2022-2023 season