Jimmies go after NAIA National VB Title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Jamestown has made it a habit of playing in the semi-finals at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. This year, the Jimmies got over the hump.

They will play for the championship this evening after beating conference foe Midland last night in five sets. The Jimmies are very familiar with the surroundings and the head coach says that certainly helps.

Jon Hegerle, Jimmies Head VB Coach, “We call Sioux City out home away from home. We stay here when we come down here for our G-PAC tournament. We’re staying in the same hotel we stay at, we’re eating at the same places, so we feel really comfortable being here and we’re going to rely on that a little bit. We’re also going to rely on some of our veteran experience. When you have players like Kalli Hegerle and Anna Holen and Ellie Holen that have been here for a number of years and have played in this environment.”

Jamestown is ranked number two in the nation. It faces Corban University of Oregon in the championship match. Corban beat top ranked Eastern Oregon in the other semi-final.

