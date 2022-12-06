Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an intruder.(banedeki via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks broke into the man’s home through a bedroom window. The homeowner attempted to get his gun when Cheeks grabbed him from behind.

WDBJ reports the two men were then involved in a struggle that caused both of them to fall to the floor before the homeowner shot the alleged intruder two times.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheeks died in the shooting. His body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy with the results currently pending.

Grayson County deputies said their early investigation indicates the homeowner acted within the law.

Copyright 2022 WDBI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

Latest News

The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat
A burned-out warehouse is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Baltimore. A man was found dead...
Body of Baltimore fire victim went undiscovered for hours
Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty of tax fraud in a scheme hatched...
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
A doctor in Louisville is working as a substitute teacher to meet a need in the community.
Louisville doctor works as substitute teacher to meet a need
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest in Los...
38 women accuse filmmaker James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit