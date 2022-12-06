Fjeldahl, Weppler to lead Ward County Commission in 2023

Ward County Commission
Ward County Commission(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Commission chose new leadership for the coming year.

At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners elected John Fjeldahl as Chair, and Shelly Weppler as Vice Chair, for 2023.

Fjeldahl has served on the commission since 2006 and was reelected to the board earlier this month.

He has previously served as chair four times.

Weppler has served on the commission since 2012, having served as chair once.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith suspended without pay
Williston Basin School Board suspends principal without pay; discharge pending
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
CHASE DUBORD
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Riverstone Church
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church

Latest News

Ward County
Proposal for Ward County road temperature sensor tabled
Rate of multiple job holders could rise
Rate of multiple job holders could rise
Marketplace for kids education day at the capitol
Marketplace for kids’ education day at the Capitol
Emersyn Decker in front of her make a wish camper
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish