Fjeldahl, Weppler to lead Ward County Commission in 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Commission chose new leadership for the coming year.

At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners elected John Fjeldahl as Chair, and Shelly Weppler as Vice Chair, for 2023.

Fjeldahl has served on the commission since 2006 and was reelected to the board earlier this month.

He has previously served as chair four times.

Weppler has served on the commission since 2012, having served as chair once.

