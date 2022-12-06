Class-B basketball polls
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The team that finished first in the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament last season is first in the first poll of this season. Four Winds-Minnewaukan received all of the first-place votes in the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Central Cass is number one in the second girls ranking of the season.
1st Class-B Boys Basketball Poll
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 0-0 Record — 180 pts
2. Central Cass — 0-0 Record — 157 pts
3. Bishop Ryan — 0-0 Record — 125 pts
4. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 112 pts
5. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 102 pts
6. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts
7. Kindred — 0-0 Record — 83 pts
8. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 38 pts
9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 0-0 Record — 33 pts
10. North Star — 0-0 Record — 20 pts
Others receiving votes: North Border (0-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-0), Stanley (0-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (0-0), Rugby (0-0), Hillsborox2;Central Valley (0-0), Hazen (0-0), St. John (0-0), Standing Rock (0-0), Velva (0-0).
2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll
1. Central Cass (14) — 2-0 Record — 171 pts — Last week: 1
2. Kenmare-Bowbells (2) — 3-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 2
3. Kindred (2) — 3-0 Record — 144 pts — Last week: 3
4. Rugby — 3-0 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 5
5. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 8
6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 1-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 9
7. Thompson — 1-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 6
8. Northern Cass — 2-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: NR
9. Grafton — 2-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 7
10. Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 24 pts — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: Bowman County (1-1), May-Port CG (2-0), Garrison (3-0), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (0-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Westhope-Newburg (3-0), Hatton-Northwood (2-0), North Prairie (2-0).
