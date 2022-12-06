Class-B basketball polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The team that finished first in the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament last season is first in the first poll of this season. Four Winds-Minnewaukan received all of the first-place votes in the poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Central Cass is number one in the second girls ranking of the season.

1st Class-B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 0-0 Record — 180 pts

2. Central Cass — 0-0 Record — 157 pts

3. Bishop Ryan — 0-0 Record — 125 pts

4. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 112 pts

5. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 102 pts

6. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts

7. Kindred — 0-0 Record — 83 pts

8. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 38 pts

9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 0-0 Record — 33 pts

10. North Star — 0-0 Record — 20 pts

Others receiving votes: North Border (0-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-0), Stanley (0-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (0-0), Rugby (0-0), Hillsborox2;Central Valley (0-0), Hazen (0-0), St. John (0-0), Standing Rock (0-0), Velva (0-0).

2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (14) — 2-0 Record — 171 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (2) — 3-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 2

3. Kindred (2) — 3-0 Record — 144 pts — Last week: 3

4. Rugby — 3-0 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 5

5. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 8

6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 1-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 9

7. Thompson — 1-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 6

8. Northern Cass — 2-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: NR

9. Grafton — 2-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 7

10. Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 24 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (1-1), May-Port CG (2-0), Garrison (3-0), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (0-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Westhope-Newburg (3-0), Hatton-Northwood (2-0), North Prairie (2-0).

