9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.

“She Deserves something to look forward to and just have more fun with, versus all those treatments and stuff that normal kids don’t have to deal with,” said Jenny Vestre, Emersyn’s mom

Make-a-wish worked with Fort Lincoln National Park and the North Dakota Parks and Recreation (NDPRD) to fulfil Decker’s wish. Her day started on a scavenger hunt where she received everything she would need to go camping, including s’mores supplies, pillows, sheets for her bunk and more. It eventually led to her new camper.

“I like it. I like to go swimming, and I like to do crafts, so I could do crafts in here when it’s really cold and stuff,” said Decker.

After her scavenger hunt, NDPRD and the Fort Lincoln Park manager gave Decker a 2023 park pass, park merchandise, and even appointed her as an honorary park ranger.

“It helps, just as something to look forward to versus out typical going to the hospital treatments, getting poked, and that stuff that’s just not fun,” said Vestre.

After Decker’s wish came true, she made smores, drank hot cocoa around a fire, and played cornhole with her family.

Decker and her family are so excited about her new camper and can’t wait to use it to make many family memories to come.

