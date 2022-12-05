What to know when buying a real tree for Christmas

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – For new Christmas tree shoppers, the question is whether to go for an artificial tree or a real one.

If you go the route of getting a real one, there are some things you should keep in mind.

Christmas trees generally take 8-12 years to grow seven feet. When it’s cut, they last up to 30 days.

Chris Tisi, owner of T.C. Nursery, suggests to new shoppers of real trees to get one that’s fresh, hydrated and retains needles.

“They’re looking for the smell and I think that’s the reason people are getting real trees. They want the smell in the house. They want that feel of a real Christmas,” said Tisi.

Tisi said it’s hard to describe the smell of the Christmas Tree.

The owner ordered 500 freshly cut trees on Nov. 17. Now, he’s down to about 60 trees left.

When Christmas is over, you can always make mulch out of it, rather than burning it or throwing it away.

