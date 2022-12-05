Update on emergency plane landing near Regent that led to downed power lines

HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - More details emerged Monday about the emergency plane landing that happened near Regent on Saturday. To avoid a powerline, the pilot attempted to fly underneath it.

Kyle Christenson, chief deputy for Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office, said that 52-year-old John Wissman of Dickinson was flying the recreational plane with two juveniles from Mott.

Christenson said the plane clipped a powerline and made an emergency landing. The three people were taken to an area hospital and suffered minor injuries. The plane had substantial damage.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident and no charges have been filed at this time.

