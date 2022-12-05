Minot State football tabs Lee Pronschinske as interim head coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Defensive Coordinator Lee Pronschinske will serve as the Beavers interim head coach, Director of Athletics Kevin Forde announced Saturday.

The move comes after the university’s announcement on Friday that former head coach Mike Aldrich’s contract will not be renewed.

Pronschinske joined the Minot State coaching staff in January of 2022 after working as the defensive quality control coach at North Dakota State University.

Pronschinske joins three other coaches who will remain on the staff during the transition: Defensive Line Coach Jacob Zier, Wide Receivers Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Famiglietti, and Tight Ends Coach Daniel DeYoung.

A search for a new head coach is currently underway, according to the release.

