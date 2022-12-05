Grenora High School students process venison for good cause

GRENORA, N.D. (KUMV) - Career and technical education classes provide students an opportunity for hands-on experience in various fields like carpentry or auto tech. A unique CTE class at Grenora High School is giving students experience in another field of work.

Every Thursday and Friday is a different adventure for students in Grenora High School’s PACE period. Last week, they processed deer that were donated to the school.

“We have roasts, deer steaks, and one-pound packages of burger,” said Georgia Simes, senior.

From cutting up the meat and tallow, to mixing it in the grinder, and eventually packaging, everyone had a role to play. The process is very similar to how meat packers get it done.

“It’s a pretty fun hobby to get into. It can be kind of expensive to start up and start doing, but I think it’s fun to do,” said Elliot Rudningen, junior.

The PACE period is an idea by Principal Joseph Paine, which gives teachers a chance to share their passions with students.

“I love the outdoors, I grew up in the outdoors. I think it is something that a lot of these kids like to do and if I can share that skill with them I’d like to,” said Paine.

The meat processed will be divided up and given to local families who are in need of some meat for the holidays.

“I think it will be a nice Christmas present,” said Simes.

Whether they were new to the process or had experience, the students said they had fun putting their hands to good use.

Through the PACE period, students have also made jerky and smoked salmon.

