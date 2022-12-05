‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.(Twitter/@OxUniPress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – If you embraced a bit of lethargy during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, that behavior has become such a phenomenon, it has inspired the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022: “Goblin Mode.”

Oxford University Press says “Goblin Mode” is when you’re “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The word more or less means the opposite of trying to better yourself.

This is the first time the Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public.

Goblin Mode beat out its two competitors “Metaverse” and the hashtag “I Stand With.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

