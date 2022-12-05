Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car

Jayden Ironroad
Jayden Ironroad(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds.

Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.

Ironroad told police he had been assaulted by the woman, didn’t drive the car, and had walked away.

He is charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident among other charges.

