Bismarck man accused of firing gun at man, says man brought out knife

By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he fired a gun at another person in a residential area.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on W. Arbor Ave. Saturday. A man told them 24-year-old Christopher Connors confronted him in a parking lot and fired a gun at him. He told police the bullet struck the ground roughly five feet away from him.

Connors told police the man had been holding a knife during the altercation. Witnesses told police they did not see a knife.

Connors is charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment among other charges.

