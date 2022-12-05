Bismarck man accused of firing gun at man, says man brought out knife

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he fired a gun at another person in a residential area.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on W. Arbor Ave. Saturday. A man told them 24-year-old Christopher Connors confronted him in a parking lot and fired a gun at him. He told police the bullet struck the ground roughly five feet away from him.

Connors told police the man had been holding a knife during the altercation. Witnesses told police they did not see a knife.

Connors is charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment among other charges.

