13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines, roadway impacted after prop plane incident
UPDATE: Small plane lands in open field leaving three injured; downed power lines across Enchanted Highway near Regent
Michael Garcia and Attorney Kevin Chapman
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil
James Kollie, Jr.
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
Several Minot-area school administrators attended and spoke at the meeting in Valley City that...
Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

bobcats
10PM Sportscast 12/3/22
world cup
World Cup brings fans hope
sports
5PM Sportscast 12/4/22
2 rounds of light snow
Evening Weather 12/4/22