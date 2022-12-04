World Cup brings fans hope

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Cup continues play in Qatar, and Saturday morning the United States had the chance to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

A few soccer, or “football,” fans started their morning with a cup a cheer, and excitement to boot. Pat Vannett, who’s daughters played soccer, says the United States is just missing one piece for the perfect game plan.

“We need our forwards to really get it into the net, we’ve controlled the ball, we’ve had great defense, but now we just need to score, score, score,” said Vannet.

Even though the Netherlands are the favorite to win the match, fans are still holding out hope.

“I always leave room for miracles, and I’m rooting for the USA for sure,” said Natalie Pierce

The Netherlands scored early, and again, but win or lose, these fans will always root for the red, white, and blue.

After a hard-fought game, the United States fell to the Netherlands 3 -1.

