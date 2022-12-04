UPDATE: Small plane lands in open field leaving three injured; downed power lines across Enchanted Highway near Regent

Power lines, roadway impacted after prop plane incident
Power lines, roadway impacted after prop plane incident(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (12/3 at 7:50 p.m.): Three people suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital after a single prop engine plane made a hard landing in an open field east of Regent Saturday afternoon, according to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are investigating the incident in connection with a power outage in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/3 at 7:30 p.m.): Downed power lines are causing folks traveling on the Enchanted Highway just north of Regent to take alternate routes. Hettinger County Sheriff’s deputies say, for now, you should take Highway 8 or 22 if you’re traveling north or south. They say Highway 21 is unaffected and Regent can be entered from Highway 21.

Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

