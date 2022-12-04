UPDATE: Small plane lands in open field leaving three injured; downed power lines across Enchanted Highway near Regent

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (12/3 at 7:50 p.m.): Three people suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital after a single prop engine plane made a hard landing in an open field east of Regent Saturday afternoon, according to the Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are investigating the incident in connection with a power outage in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY (12/3 at 7:30 p.m.): Downed power lines are causing folks traveling on the Enchanted Highway just north of Regent to take alternate routes. Hettinger County Sheriff’s deputies say, for now, you should take Highway 8 or 22 if you’re traveling north or south. They say Highway 21 is unaffected and Regent can be entered from Highway 21.

Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.