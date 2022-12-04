Risk of carbon monoxide poisoning up in winter months

Carbon monoxide detector
Carbon monoxide detector(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The colorless, odorless gas carbon monoxide can be deadly. Each year, according to the CDC, more than 400 people die and more than 20,000 people are hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States.

Minot firefighters say they see an increase in CO-related calls during the winter months.

“Furnaces are starting to run, so we go on a lot of CO detectors, smoke alarm [calls]. You know, people are cooking inside or sometimes barbequing in the garage with the doors just cracked open, so we get an increase in calls like that,” said Aaron Peterson, company officer at Minot Station 4.

Firefighters say because you can’t see or smell carbon monoxide, it’s a good idea to check that your CO detectors are working. Proper ventilation can also reduce your risk.

