New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers can now check out a new store in the Kirkwood Mall.

“Just Kick It” opened in early November for sneaker lovers to buy and trade shoes.

After having a lifelong goal of opening a sneaker store, Robert Robinson’s dreams became a reality around two years ago when he would go to events and sell his merchandise. Now Robinson has a store right next to Francesca’s Boutique.

“I think that it would enhance the community by being a big melting pot by bringing all cultures together and coming as one for one thing that we all love, shoes,” said Robert Robinson, owner.

His merchandise is constantly changing with brands like Nike and Adidas.

He says his store is like the “GameStop” of shoes.

