Help Charity Help Ukraine: Bismarck church raises funds for mission trip to Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The need for volunteer and missionary work in Ukraine is urgent. And for some, it is a personal call to help.

The Help Charity Help Ukraine lunch event was held to raise money for the people of Ukraine. Pastor Brad Miller and two others from his congregation will be heading to Ukraine on December 10, and proceeds from this lunch will allow them to buy and bring food and supplies.

“There’s a clear and immediate need there now, and there’s the opportunity to provide for the needs of the refugees and also give some care and encouragement to their military,” says Brad Miller, pastor of Charity Lutheran Church.

Sausage, sauerkraut, knoephla, and kuchen were on the menu, and all made by hard-working volunteers of the congregation to provide a lunch worthy of donations to those in Ukraine. Members of Charity say it makes them proud to provide for the need in Ukraine.

