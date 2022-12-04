Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
Dubord fled reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.
The motorcyclist later entered the city of Harwood, where he crashed and fled on foot.
Dubord was caught a short time later.
He is now facing several charges including fleeing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
