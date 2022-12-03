Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota

James Kollie, Jr.
James Kollie, Jr.(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man, James Kollie Jr., has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead.

The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota.

Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body, police said.

Officers arrived and noted that there were no signs of forced entry into the home and saw that the woman “had traumatic injuries noted on her body,” a police statement read.

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

