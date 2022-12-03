‘Realtor Ring Day’ tradition continues in Minot

'Realtor Ring Day' in Minot
'Realtor Ring Day' in Minot(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Realtors across the country joined the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in ringing bells Friday as part of Realtor Ring Day.

Each year, the Board of Realtors partners with the Salvation Army. Kerri Zablotney, president of the Minot Board of Realtors, said the tradition started in Minot in the mid-1990s.

“Well, I think it’s always good to give back to the community of Minot and this is one of the ways we can help provide food and shelter for people in need,” said Zablotney.

Realtors rang the bell from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year, the Minot Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $80,000.

The Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

You can learn more on how to support the Minot Salvation Army’s mission on its website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Garcia and Attorney Kevin Chapman
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil
Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Fire in NE Bismarck
House fire in NE Bismarck

Latest News

Watching the World Cup at Blarney Stone
World Cup brings fans hope
Homeless shelter
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
The collaborative effort includes members of the Minot State University Concert Choir, Minot...
Minot groups to reprise ‘Messiah’ performance Sunday
scams
Consumer protection experts: ‘be on the lookout for holiday scams’