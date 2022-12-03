ND veterans, first responder honored for service

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday.

It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you.

On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion.

The special meeting was to honor four North Dakota veterans and a first responder.

“We would like to present each veteran with some elk meat and a check for five thousand dollars,” said Roger Kadrmas, Injured Military Wildlife Project of North Dakota.

The surprises were made possible through the Injured Military Wildlife Project of North Dakota and an anonymous donor.

The organization helps injured veterans who are in need and also gives them the opportunity to hunt.

One recipient was able to experience the outdoors.

“I just wanted the adventure, the hunt, and the meat and I got all three,” said George Petermann, veteran.

The group said they were grateful for the support. Tessa Hogan is with the North Dakota National Guard and Joseph Yellowhammer served in Iraq.

“Very humbled, I don’t know, it’s just so many emotions, it’s amazing,” said Tessa Hogan, veteran.

“There’s so much to say about organizations like this, it’s just awesome that they actually think about veterans,” said Joseph Yellowhammer, veteran.

It will be a holiday season these recipients will never forget.

