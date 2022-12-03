Minot groups to reprise ‘Messiah’ performance Sunday

The collaborative effort includes members of the Minot State University Concert Choir, Minot...
The collaborative effort includes members of the Minot State University Concert Choir, Minot Chamber Chorale, Heritage Singers, and Voices of Note, among others.(Rick Heit Photography)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A group of musicians will gather Sunday to carry on a near-century-old tradition of performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in Minot.

The collaborative effort includes members of the Minot State University Concert Choir, Minot Chamber Chorale, Heritage Singers, and Voices of Note, among others.

The performance is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, inside Old Main. It is free and open to the public. Goodwill offerings to support the arts are welcome.

For performers, call times are as follows:

Orchestra: 1 p.m.

Choir: 2 p.m.

