City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community.

In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved the use of $17,395 received from a lawsuit related to opioid manufactures and distributors to be donated for the campaign. The money given from the lawsuit and through donations will be used to address addiction and mental health, which are thought to be root causes of homelessness.

“We shouldn’t want any one of our citizens be to suffering. And that means if there is one person suffering, then there is too many suffering,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Schmitz.

To donate, you can text Better Bis to 801801, then a link to the donate page will be sent to your phone. You can also donate on this website.

