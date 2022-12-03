Bison roll in second round of FCS Playoffs 49-26 over Montana

NDSU vs. Montana
NDSU vs. Montana(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - #3 North Dakota State handled the Montana Grizzlies from start to finish at the Fargodome Saturday afternoon, winning 49-26 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Bison tallied more than 450 rushing yards on the day. All six of their offensive touchdowns were on the ground, including two from Cam Miller and two from Kobe Johnson.

The offense averaged 10.3 yards per play, totaling 513 total yards. NDSU’s defense only allowed 277 yards, and forced three turnovers.

NDSU will host #6 Samford next week at the Fargodome.

