Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck

Downtown water shutoff
Downtown water shutoff(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About two blocks of downtown Bismarck will have their water shut off Saturday morning for up to two days so that public works can disinfect the pipes.

The water in the affected area tested positive for a bacteria called coliform in October. Public works began flushing the pipes, but it has continued to test positive. Coliform is not a harmful bacterium, but it is indicative of harmful bacteria developing in the future, but there is nothing harmful for the time being.

Public works has been in contact with the affected buildings and is providing bottled water to them.

