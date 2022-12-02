UPDATE: Suspect in custody for Moorhead homicide

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police announced that the suspect from the December 1 homicide, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody in Wahpeton at around 7:30 P.M. on December 2.

Kollie is currently being held, with pending charges, in the Richland County Jail. Kollie will later be extradited to the Clay County Correctional Facility.

The victim’s identity has not been released per a pending autopsy.

Moorhead police added that the victim’s vehicle, that they believed Kollie had taken, has still not been found.

The vehicle is a black 2016 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate HFE185. They are asking for anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts to call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

2016 Honda Pilot - similar to victim's vehicle. (Valley News Live)

The homicide Kollie is a suspect in, is from Thursday, December 1, when, around 11:00 p.m., authorities were called to the home in the 3800 block of 32nd Street South in Moorhead. Police say family found the woman’s body in her home and then called authorities. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

A check of public property tax records show the owners of the home where the homicide took place are James and Receia Kollie.

Clay County Court records show James Kollie, Jr. was recently charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. Police were called to 3819 32nd Street South in Moorhead on Sunday, November 27, for a disturbance. Police discovered the woman who owns the home allowed her son, James Kollie, Jr., to live there.

A sister who was at the home called police because Kollie was threatening to kill their mother. Court documents say Kollie and the woman got into a verbal argument. She says he did not physically assault her, but threatened that he was going to kill her.

The victim explained that Kollie has a history of mental illness and when his emotions are volatile, she believed he could kill somebody if he wanted to. She wanted Kollie to go to the hospital for mental health help, but he refused to leave the home. Officers arrested Kollie and brought him to the Clay County Jail.

Court records show Kollie was released from jail on Tuesday, November 29. A no contact order with the victim was in place at that time.

