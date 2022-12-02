Still moving snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the snow we saw Friday morning was minimal, you may have noticed snowplows out moving snow.

It’s been 21 days since the November blizzard that dropped two feet of snow in some parts of Bismarck-Mandan. But even today the snowplows were out, still working on cleaning up the streets.

“Our hauling crew is out on Expressway right now widening some of that stuff out, we do have a little to do on Divide, they finished up Century and Centennial this morning and I think we have 7th and 9th to finish up yet too, south of Main,” said Chad Schiermeister, Crew Leader for the Street Department.

Schiermeister says the last time he remembers having this much snow this early into winter was 2010 and 2011.

“We started the day after Thanksgiving and our first day off was in February. By the time we got done plowing the city, we had to haul it then it would snow again, we’d have to plow it haul it,

After the snow is pulled off the city streets it’s transported out to the city landfill or another location off of London Street in south Bismarck, they say they’ve made quite a few trips so far.

“So as of end of day yesterday, we’ve hauled 2,231 truckloads and in our tandem trucks there’s about 13 ton, in those trucks. We also have two side dumps that’ll hold three truckloads, and then we have two roll off trucks that we use that will hold probably, maybe a truck and a half, and then we’ve utilized the contractors that have hauled four semis too so, there’s a lot of loads that has been hauled out already,” said Schiermeister.

So far, the city says they’ve moved 30,000 tons of snow, which is equivalent to the weight of 6,000 Asian elephants.

