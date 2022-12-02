Refugees get acclimated to new life

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – For refugees coming to the state, it can be difficult to access things most of us take for granted, like transportation or ordering fast food from a drive-through, when they don’t speak English. Today a group of refugees got a tour of how to navigate the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library to help improve language skills.

Flipping a new page not only pertains to books, but for these immigrants it signifies a new chapter in their life.

“They are here because they are saving a life, kids life, their children alive and home alive,” said Nataliia Ostapchuk case worker specialist.

A group of refugees got an in-depth tour of the services the library offered. One favorite stop was the English as a second language book section.

“We are looking for ways that we can really help integrate people into the community and access some of the wonderful resources that we have,” said Holly Triska-Dally state refugee coordinator.

The translator Nataliia came to the state as a Ukrainian refugee 10 years ago. Since then, she has become a translator and a mentor to fellow refugees.

“I’m very proud to help my Ukrainians now,” said Ostapchuk.

So far Triska-Dally says the community has been very welcoming to the refugees. The Ukrainian refugees have sponsors that help them navigate and build ties to the community.

“Making sure that they are building the type of bridges and bonds they need to succeed here,” said Triska-Dally.

So far there have been more than 100 refugees from Ukraine that have settled in the state, with over half of them in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

At the end of tour, the group got to sign up to get their own library cards.

