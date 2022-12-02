Perkett Elementary students hold read-a-thon to support Angel Tree

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some third graders in Minot are doing their part to support others in need this holiday season.

The combination of blankets, pajamas, and a fireplace, real or not, sounds like a relaxing activity at home. On Friday, it was part of class. Brinley Scharpe said her favorite part was the food. “It’s really fun. You get to wear jammies and something and we’ll probably get to bring blankets and pillows next time,” said Brinley, a student. “And apple cider and hot chocolate,” said Nolan, another student.

Sierra Austin’s third grade classroom held the readathon to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. “You know in a typical day in a classroom, sometimes the kids don’t get that excited about reading but today, they’re pumped,” said Austin. Mrs. Austin started the readathon fundraiser in 2014, her first year of teaching. She said her previous classes typically raise about $500 dollars, but this year the class more than doubled the average. “My mom texted people and then we asked, and they all gave us money,” said Elijah, a student. Saylor Brown said she raised $155 for the Angel Tree. She said her favorite thing about today was getting to read to all day.

“I brought ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ and ‘Max,’” said Saylor, a student. Mrs. Austin said ever since she’s done the readathon, her former students return to tell her they continue to donate to the Angel Tree program. “It’s just the best day of the whole year,” said Austin. And she said parents love it.

The class managed to raise $1,300 over the Thanksgiving Weekend for the Angel Tree.

The fundraiser will be combined into the curriculum next week, when they budget for gift purchases to the program.

