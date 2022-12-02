ND Today Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt Printout

scavenger hunt
scavenger hunt(kfyr)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Today team continues its 20 Days of Christmas segment Friday with a holiday lights scavenger hunt activity.

Print out this checklist for a drive around town. Check off each light display you see. It’s a fun and different way to do the usual holiday lights sightseeing tour.

Keep watching North Dakota Today each day leading up to Christmas for more crafts, games and activities.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

UKRAINE MISSION TRIP
UKRAINE MISSION TRIP
10PM Sportscast 12/01/2022
10PM Sportscast 12/01/2022
Several Minot-area school administrators attended and spoke at the meeting in Valley City that...
Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball
Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with...
Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled