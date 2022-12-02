Minot State will not renew football Head Coach Mike Aldrich’s contract

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - After finishing the 2022 football season 1-10, Minot State Head Coach Mike Aldrich’s contract will not be renewed, the university announced Friday.

“Discussions about the future of the Beaver football program led to this point where we felt the best path forward for our program was to make a change. We appreciate Mike’s work and dedication to the football program and what he has done for the University. We wish him all the best,” said Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

MSU’s only win of the 2022 season came against UMary in the final game.

Aldrich finished with 10 wins and 45 losses in six years in Minot. The Beavers finished 3-8 in 2017 and 2019.

Minot State University will immediately start the process of identifying a new head coach, according to the university statement.

