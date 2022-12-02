Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled

Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with...
Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.(none)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday.

“Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet.

Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.

The school is planned to open in the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Brandt (left), Cayler Ellingson (right)
Lawyer for man accused of killing ND teen in McHenry hit-and-run says there may not be enough evidence to support a murder charge
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Carol Feist
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement

Latest News

New fire truck
Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet
Gas pump
Hoeven cosponsors E15 bill
Wind turbine
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
Belcourt High School classes
In-person class to resume Friday at high school in Belcourt following water break