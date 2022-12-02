Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday.
“Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet.
Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.
The school is planned to open in the fall of 2024.
