Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday.

“Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet.

Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.

The school is planned to open in the fall of 2024.

