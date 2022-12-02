Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled

Sentinels Logo
Sentinels Logo(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. -- Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday.

“Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet.

Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.

The school is planned to open in the fall of 2024.

