Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. -- Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde shared the new face of Minot North Wednesday.
“Here it is... Minot North Sentinels Logo/Mascot #navysilver,” said Lunde in a tweet.
Minot North High School is currently fielding varsity teams in girls and boys golf with sub-varsity teams competing in several other sports.
The school is planned to open in the fall of 2024.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.