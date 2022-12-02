House fire in NE Bismarck

Fire in NE Bismarck
Fire in NE Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road.

When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of the home.

There were no injuries to the family or fire crew.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage isn’t known.

A givesendgo.com account was set up by a friend of the Gietzen family to help with clothes and other needs.

Go to givesendgo.com and search “Supporting the Gietzen Family” for more information.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Still plowing
Still moving snow
Readathon fundraiser
Perkett Elementary students hold read-a-thon to support Angel Tree
Whether it’s a phone call, an e-mail, or a text message, scammers are coming up with more ways...
Consumer protection experts: ‘be on the lookout for holiday scams’
Downtown water shutoff
Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck