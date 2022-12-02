House fire in NE Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning.

Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road.

When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of the home.

There were no injuries to the family or fire crew.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage isn’t known.

A givesendgo.com account was set up by a friend of the Gietzen family to help with clothes and other needs.

Go to givesendgo.com and search “Supporting the Gietzen Family” for more information.

