Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service

Emergency Shelter
Emergency Shelter(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeless people now have hope, MSA United Way Emergency Shelter is now open 24 hours. The shelter raised enough money with their Giving Tuesday campaign to reopen their doors.

The shelter had to close its doors earlier this summer due to lack of funding. This left many in the homeless community with nowhere to turn between the hours of eight a.m. and eight p.m. The shelter is in the process of building a center for opportunity space, where people experiencing homelessness can get counseling, computer access, help with resumes and even childcare watch.

“People can have somewhere safe to get out of the elements. They can find services and linkages to services and just have a place of refuge,” said Jena Gullo executive director.

The Emergency Shelter is still in need of more funding. Donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Sentinels Logo
Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled
Three class system
Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball
Report overdoses
Dickinson police say rise in overdoses, laced meth found in area
Michael Garcia and Attorney Kevin Chapman
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil