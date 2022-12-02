Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeless people now have hope, MSA United Way Emergency Shelter is now open 24 hours. The shelter raised enough money with their Giving Tuesday campaign to reopen their doors.

The shelter had to close its doors earlier this summer due to lack of funding. This left many in the homeless community with nowhere to turn between the hours of eight a.m. and eight p.m. The shelter is in the process of building a center for opportunity space, where people experiencing homelessness can get counseling, computer access, help with resumes and even childcare watch.

“People can have somewhere safe to get out of the elements. They can find services and linkages to services and just have a place of refuge,” said Jena Gullo executive director.

The Emergency Shelter is still in need of more funding. Donate by clicking here.

