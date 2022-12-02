Dickinson police say rise in overdoses, laced meth found in area

Report overdoses
Report overdoses(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say they’re responding to more narcotic overdoses and Southwest Narcotics Task Force agents have been finding methamphetamine laced with an opioid believed to be fentanyl in the Dickinson area.

They say meth users are unaware they’re ingesting a laced drug, which is leading to overdoses. A picture depicting a recent drug seizure by the department shows the laced meth as generally clear and crystalline with a pink or red particulate.

In the event of an overdose, Dickinson police say call 911 immediately. North Dakota grants immunity from prosecution to bystanders who call for medical assistance and remain on the scene.

Officers ask you leave an anonymous Silent Hotline tip using Badlands Crimestoppers Tip411 app or send a text to 701-840-6108 if you have information on those responsible for distributing the products within the community. They say a tip could save a life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Vaughn
Suspect in abduction of 5-year-old Idaho boy believed to be in North Dakota
Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
NDHSAA
NDHSAA accepts addition of third class in high school basketball, votes to move forward with proposal
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Emergency Shelter
Emergency shelter reopens to 24-hour service
Sentinels Logo
Minot North High School Sentinels logo unveiled
Three class system
Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball
Michael Garcia and Attorney Kevin Chapman
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil