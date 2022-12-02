Dickinson police say rise in overdoses, laced meth found in area

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police say they’re responding to more narcotic overdoses and Southwest Narcotics Task Force agents have been finding methamphetamine laced with an opioid believed to be fentanyl in the Dickinson area.

They say meth users are unaware they’re ingesting a laced drug, which is leading to overdoses. A picture depicting a recent drug seizure by the department shows the laced meth as generally clear and crystalline with a pink or red particulate.

In the event of an overdose, Dickinson police say call 911 immediately. North Dakota grants immunity from prosecution to bystanders who call for medical assistance and remain on the scene.

Officers ask you leave an anonymous Silent Hotline tip using Badlands Crimestoppers Tip411 app or send a text to 701-840-6108 if you have information on those responsible for distributing the products within the community. They say a tip could save a life.

