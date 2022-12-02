Consumer protection experts: ‘be on the lookout for holiday scams’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, but scammers can make the holidays anything but. As more people head online to shop for gifts, consumer protection attorneys say it’s a good idea to be aware of crooks lurking just behind the screen.

Nearly 6 million fraud and identity theft cases were filed by Americans in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The victims suffered nearly $6 billion in losses. This year, consumer experts warn those numbers could grow, especially during the holiday season.

Scams can happen to anyone.

“My dad had a call and they pretended to be his grandson,” said Kathy Kiedrowski, Dickinson resident.

Before you know it, scammers could have your money or your personal information.

Consumer protection attorneys like Parrell Grossman say it’s a good idea to be extra vigilant with your information this time of year. Scammers are out in full force over the holidays.

“Why these scams are effective, is we tend to be more generous during the holidays,” said Parrell Grossman, director of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

Folks are also entering their information online and over the phone more frequently.

“It’s an ideal time for scammers to take advantage of consumers. Typically, we will see an increase every holiday season because there are so many angles they can come at us from,” said Parrell Grossman.

There are many variations of holiday scams such as online shopping scams, look-a-like websites, fake shopping notifications, emergency scams, phony charities and temporary holiday jobs.

“So many of these are also an entry for scammers into getting information from us that then it allows them to steal our identity and then thousands and thousands of dollars from us or someone else,” said Grossman.

Recovering from identity theft or other losses from a scam can be time consuming, expensive and frustrating.

“When you are dealing with one of these websites or a caller, there really is no tracking of those transactions. It’s almost impossible to recover those funds,” said Grossman.

Prevention is key. Many take steps to avoid scammers.

“If it’s an area code I don’t recognize I don’t answer it,” said Kiedrowski.

Things to look out for include small URL or email differences from actual URLs and emails, sites or people asking for additional personal information, people asking for money or gift cards with a sense of urgency and deals that sound too good to be true.

Grossman says the more consumers that report scams, the better the department is at identifying bad actors.

To report identity theft, file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. To report other scams, contact your local police department or the North Dakota Attorney General consumer protection division.

