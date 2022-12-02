Chimney Flue Pipe Fire Damages Minot Home

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night at 700 5th St. NE.

Responders say there was smoke coming into the home from behind a rock wall that surrounded a fireplace.

Crews discovered flames coming from the flue pipe and exterior wall around the fireplace.

The flames were extinguished, and the home was ventilated to ensure all smoke and carbon monoxide were expelled.

The occupants of the home were checked by an ambulance crew for airway irritation caused by smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

