Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet

New fire truck
New fire truck(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department made a major upgrade to their fleet.

The city of Bismarck can rest a little easier; the Fire Department recently upgraded their fleet of fire trucks. This new, 1.4-million-dollar ladder truck replaces a 25-year-old vehicle which had reached the end of its useful life. The Deputy Chief said the new truck comes with safety upgrades for the firefighters as well.

“We have side-roll protection and airbags in here. So, this is the first truck in Bismarck that we’ve been able to purchase that has airbags for the safety of our occupants and firefighters in case we did end up getting in an accident it would help protect them,” said Brooks Martin, Deputy Chief of the Bismarck Fire Department.

The biggest addition, a 100-foot ladder which is on top of the truck. This will allow the firefighters to perform rescue operations and control blazes in high rise buildings. A truck this size will also provide additional protection to both the firefighters and citizens.

“Makes us more efficient to be able to put out fires. Of course, Bismarck is getting bigger, and buildings are getting taller, so we have to make sure that we have an updated ladder truck to be able to do that,” said City Commissioner Steve Marquardt.

The truck seats 5 firefighters and has a 300-gallon water tank to help suppress major fires. The Fire Department says they hope to have it fully equipped and running by the first of the new year.

The Fire Department says they’ve seen a 12-15% increase in calls, which with the growth of the city is normal, but looks forward to an additional station in North Bismarck.

